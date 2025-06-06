Abiodun: We’ve Completed 16 Major Road Projects In Ijebu-ode

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration has completed 16 out of the 22 road projects it has embarked upon in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area since its inception six years ago.

The governor disclosed this in Ijebu-Ode at the commissioning of the Awokoya, Igbeba-Yidi Road. He said his government took an interest in the roads because of their importance to the socio-economic life of the people and to stop the yearly loss of lives, particularly on the Yidi Road.

He said: “Today, I stand here very proud, standing tall, beating my chest, knowing that since 2019, this administration has awarded 22 roads in Ijebu-Ode alone. “Out of the 22 roads we awarded in Ijebu-Ode, we’ve completed 16 of those roads, while six other roads are ongoing.

“When I assumed office on the 29th of May, 2019, Ijebu-Ode was one of the first cities that we visited, and the reason was not far-fetched.

“I wanted to have an on-the-spot assessment of the situation of our roads in Ijebu-Ode, and what was brought to my attention were particularly the flooding and erosion issues that Ijebu-Ode was experiencing.

“I made a promise that my administration would ensure that these issues become history.” The governor, who reiterated his commitment to the fair and equitable distribution of developmental projects in all sections of the state, noted that as the state helmsman, his job is to ensure all-round development of the state.

