Abiodun: We’ll Overcome Economic Woes

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday hailed the peaceful co-existence among the various religious bodies in the state. In his Eid-el-Fitri message, he promised that Nigerians would soon come out of the economic challenges.

He said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the celebrations of Eid-el-Fitri. May this significant celebration of Ramadan’s end bring you and your families abundant blessings, love, peace, and unity.

“Let us take a moment to reflect on the lessons learnt throughout the holy month of Ramadan and allow the spirit of Eid to guide our actions towards compassion, kindness, and understanding. Together, may we continue to build a thriving community where everyone feels valued and included.

“As we rejoice in this festive period, let us also remember to uphold the core values of humanity, respect, and harmonious co-existence that define our great state. By embracing these ideals, we can forge a better future for all.”