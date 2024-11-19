Abiodun Vows To End Tyranny, Hooliganism In Ogun

Share

…swears-in newly elected local government chairmen

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to end all forms of tyranny and hooliganism in the state.

He assured that anyone found culpable in the recent disturbances at Iperu-Remo during the just-concluded local government elections would face the full weight of the law, irrespective of their status.

Governor Abiodun made this declaration at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta on Sunday night while hosting the newly elected local government chairmen and their deputies.

He emphasized that the era of hooliganism and thuggery must come to an end in Ogun State, reaffirming his commitment as the Chief Security Officer to safeguard peace and order. The governor condemned the actions of individuals who imported illegal security operatives to disrupt the elections, adding that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“I want to commend our law enforcement agencies. Despite attempts by some individuals to disrupt the elections, their plans were thwarted. Let me assure you that the events in Iperu are under thorough investigation. Anyone found guilty—no matter their rank or influence—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he stated.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that certain individuals hired thugs, hoodlums, and unauthorized policemen to create chaos during the elections, even going so far as to attack the vice-chairman of a local government in his hometown.

“As the Chief Security Officer of this state, I will not allow such impunity. I promise to demystify anyone involved because enough is enough. Those illegal policemen have been disarmed and are now in custody at Eleweran,” he said.

The governor urged the newly elected local government chairmen to prioritize fairness and inclusivity in their governance. He reminded them that they were elected to serve all citizens, regardless of political affiliations.

“The elections are over, and you are now leaders for all. Be fair and just to everyone, and focus on delivering development to every corner of the state,” he advised.

Prince Abiodun described the election results as a testament to the people’s confidence in the progress his administration has achieved over the past five years. He congratulated the local government leaders, encouraging them to replicate the state government’s ISEYA vision—focused on infrastructure, social development, education, youth empowerment, and agriculture—in their respective areas.

“God has chosen you for this responsibility, not because you are better than others, but because it pleases Him. Use this opportunity to serve diligently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Abiodun has charged the newly elected local government chairmen to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The Governor gave the charge at the swearing-in ceremony for the new chairmen at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He said as the closest tier of government, they are expected to formulate policies and implement programmes that impact positively and improve the lives of the people in their respective local government areas.

The Governor said the emergence of the new chairmen signifies the confidence people repose in the State government and the APC, hence the need for them to work towards improving their lives.

Abiodun, who acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the election across the State, said it was imperative for them to key into the State’s development agenda by aligning with the ISEYA mantra just as he advised them to embrace innovation to generate revenue for the development of their councils.

While urging the new local government bosses to make security paramount in their councils by working with security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, the governor also stressed the need for them to mentor future leaders to sustain their legacies.

He challenged them to uphold the State’s vision by serving all citizens regardless of faith, tribe or political affiliations.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area, Hon. Olasile Odulate, appreciated the governor and the people of the State for the confidence reposed in them, even as he pledged that they would uphold the principles of good governance and deliver impactful leadership to the people in their respective council areas.

