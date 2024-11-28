Abiodun, Uzodinma, Ganduje, To Attend Iperu Akesan Day

Share

The Iperu Mini Stadium Committee has felicitated the Alaperu of Iperu, His Royal Highness, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu Basibo (Odoru V), on the 2024 Akesan Day Celebration, held on November 30, 2024.

The committee in a message of felicitations, signed by its chairman, Otunba Ibrahim Oladipupo, rejoiced with the monarch on this year’s edition of the communal celebration of Akesan Day which is the 38th in the series of events.

Oladipupo in the Statement read: ” The event which has fostered communal development and engender peaceful co-existence and harmonious interaction among indigenes and residents of Iperu.

“We felicitate all Iperu Royal Fathers; the Iperu Development Association; Akesan Day Planning Committee; Sons and Daughters of Iperu Remo, both at home and in the diaspora; as well as residents of the ancient town over the celebration.

“We rejoiced with them on this important and symbolic celebration, as we charged them to allow the purpose of the celebration to always reflect in their attitude and character towards Iperu and humanity in general.

“As we celebrate Akesan Day which symbolises our great communal heritage, I urge everyone to continually spread the message of love, peace, unity, and togetherness, and also strive towards promoting the growth and development of Iperu Akesanland,” Oladipupo said.

Oladipupo also used the medium to congratulate the host, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, an illustrious son of Iperu; the Father of the Day, Sir Kensington Adebutu; while we equally welcome to Iperu, the Chairman of the occasion, Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State; as a Special Guests of Honour; and Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman, All Progressive Congress; and Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State; and the Indigenous guest of honour, Dr. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, Accountant General of the Federation.

