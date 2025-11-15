Abiodun Unveils Newly Remodeled Ogun Executive Council Chambers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering durable, future-ready infrastructure following the unveiling of the newly remodeled Executive Council Chambers at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The upgraded chambers were formally unveiled by former Ogun State Governor and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who praised the ongoing transformation efforts across the state.

Abiodun explained that the decision to remodel, rather than construct an entirely new Governor’s Office was deliberate, aimed at demonstrating prudent governance and ensuring that government facilities remain functional and modern.

The redesigned chambers now feature state-of-the-art digital systems, enhanced lighting, improved executive seating, and upgraded communication technology to support efficient governance and effective decision-making.

The project forms part of the administration’s broader Urban Renewal and Regeneration Programme, which includes ongoing facelifts of major landmarks such as the Ibara GRA, the ongoing remodeling of the MKO Abiola Stadium, and upgrades at the Cultural Centre.

Abiodun said the initiative aligns with the government’s ISEYA development pillars, through which improvements continue in infrastructure, security, education, health, housing, and youth empowerment.

He appreciated members of the State Executive Council for their contributions and commended Chief Osoba for his fatherly guidance and consistent support for the state’s progress.

According to the governor, each regeneration project is part of a long-term plan to position Ogun State as a modern, investor-friendly, and forward-looking destination, capable of attracting new opportunities and driving sustainable economic growth.