Abiodun to Security Chiefs: Intelligence Sharing’ll Check Insecurity

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has called for intelligence sharing among security agencies to enable them to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at the 4th South West Conference of Directors of Security meeting held in Abeokuta yesterday, the governor emphasized that intelligence is one of the needed tools that would assist security agencies to perform their duties optimally He noted that criminals have adopted new methods in carrying out their nefarious activities, hence the need for the security agencies, particularly those in the South-West region, to up their game and share intelligence to nip crimes in the bud.

He said: “It is important that as a region, we share intelligence and see how to better secure our region because there can never be any meaningful socio-economic development in an out- mostphere of insecurity. “Nobody will come and invest in your state no matter the amount of road you build, no matter the amount of infrastructure you provided.

As long as there is an air or a feeling of insecurity, all that will amount to nothing “It is important we understand that the socio- economic development that we all desire in our various states and zones can only be achieved when we have peace and security.”