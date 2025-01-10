Abiodun To Increase Ogun Teach Interns From 4,000 To 6,000

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will raise the bar of teacher recruitment in the state by increasing the number of teachers in the Ogun Teach initiative, currently pegged at 4,000 interns, to 6,000.

The move, he said, is to ensure that the gap in the student-to-teacher ratio in the state is closed. Abiodun stated this in his Oke-Mosan office when he received the management team of Teach For All and the Teach For Nigeria program, who are in the state for their retreat.

The governor noted that his administration, in line with current realities, has increased the wages of the Ogun Teach interns in the state to N80,000.

He said: “And I think we borrowed from the Teach For All and Teach For Nigeria schemes.

“Seeing the gap in the teacher-to-student ratio and how underserved our students were, we tried to plan how we can fast-track the employment or recruitment of teachers while also taking into account our budgetary allowance.”

