Abiodun To IGP: Let’s Team Up To Flush Out Kidnappers, Cultists

…Govt Set To Launch Surveillance Drone

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State yesterday said efforts are being made by his government to flush out kidnappers, cultists, and land grabbers. Consequently, the state government has concluded arrangements to launch its surveillance drones, to be performed by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Governor Abiodun spoke when he received the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, comprising Ogun and Lagos states, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Abiodun noted that kidnapping, cultism, and land grabbing are serious security challenges facing the government that must be tackled headlong.

He said: “Very soon, we will be inviting the Inspector General to our state because we want to launch our Surveillance Drones. “We believe that with the use of drones, we will be able to re- duce the number of blind spots that we have in the state because as of now, there is no way, even if we deplore the entire police in Ogun State, we can not cover all the blind spots in the state.

“When we deplore these drones, particularly, along the known occurrences, it will allow men of the command to respond to distress calls as soon as they identified where the crime has been committed. “Also, I would like to plead with you for some of your men to assist us in this anti-cultism fight.”