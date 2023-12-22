Abiodun to Cultists: Why Are You Killing One Another?

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock at the incessant cult killings going on in the state. Abiodun while speaking during the 4th Southwest Conference of Directors of Security, held in Abeokuta yesterday, wondered if the cultists were being paid to kill one another.

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than 26 persons have been killed in various clashes between rival cult groups in the last four months in the state. Last Friday, a yet-to-be-identified man was killed while another was injured during a cult clash in Afo- baje area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun identified cultism as the biggest security challenge in the state. He noted that, it was worrisome that cultism has now become prevalent, wondering what has suddenly gone wrong with primary school children, vulcanizers, welders, artisans, undergraduates, and graduates all getting involved in cultism.

“In the last few weeks, some of the things that we’ve experienced in Ogun State, which I am not sure you have experienced in your various states, are the issues of cultism. “Why are they killing each other, …assure residents of safety is there something they are earning, is there some kind of reward? What is the incentive? I think these are posers and questions for you to look into.