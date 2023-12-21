Abiodun To Cultists: ‘Why Are You Killing Each Other?’

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed shock at the incessant cult killings going on in the state.

Abiodun while speaking during the 4th Southwest Conference of Directors of Security meeting, held in Abeokuta on Thursday, wondered if the cultists were being paid to kill one another.

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than 26 persons have been killed in various clashes between rival cult groups in the last four months in the state.

Last Friday, the yet-to-be-identified man was killed while another was injured during a cult clash in the Afobaje area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun identified cultism as the biggest security challenge in the state.

He noted that it was worrisome that cultism has now become prevalent, wondering what has suddenly gone wrong with primary school children, vulcanizers, welders, artisans, undergraduates, and graduates all getting involved in cultism.

“In the last few weeks, some of the things that we’ve experienced in Ogun State, which I am not sure you have experienced in your various states, are the issues of cultism.

“Why are they killing each other, is there something they are earning, is there some kind of reward? What is the incentive? I think these are posers and questions for you to look into.

“We cannot be focused on the symptom. Let’s try and drill down to find out what exactly is the root cause. Perhaps, if we do that, we can nip it in the bud. Then, we can begin to see a reduction in these incidences,” the governor said.

Abiodun called for intelligence sharing among security agencies to enable them to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

He noted that criminals have adopted new methods in carrying out their nefarious activities, hence the need for security agencies, particularly those in the Southwest region, to up their game and share intelligence to nip crimes in the bud.