Abiodun To Commission Power Plant In Eight Weeks

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced that an independent power plant capable of providing 24-hour uninterrupted electricity to most parts of Abeokuta, the state capital, will be ready for commissioning in the next eight weeks.

Governor Abiodun made this disclosure after inspecting the 30-megawatt power plant located in Onijanganjangan, near Ewekoro.

He noted that the project, undertaken in collaboration with private sector partners, marks the first phase of the Ogun State Light Up Project.

According to the governor, the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply across major cities and towns in the state.

“Today, we are witnessing the first phase of the implementation of our Ogun State Light Up Project.

“This initial 30-megawatt power generation facility will serve Abeokuta, While the Abeokuta metropolis requires more than 30 megawatts, this is just the first step towards our planned 100-megawatt capacity.

“I have inspected the progress, including the control room, turbines, gas compression system, and gas pipelines, which will be completed within three to six weeks,” the governor said.

The governor expressed confidence that the plant would be commissioned on schedule, emphasizing that substantial parts of Abeokuta would benefit from round-the-clock power, marking a historic milestone for the state.

“I am quite excited, and by God’s grace, in the next eight weeks, we will be back here to commission this plant.

“Although we may not immediately cover the entire city, a significant portion will experience uninterrupted electricity supply, which is unprecedented in Ogun State,” he added.

Governor Abiodun commended the high quality of work at the site, noting that the plant would primarily use compressed gas but also has a diesel backup system to ensure continuous operation.

“In the next two to three weeks, we will commence soft commissioning using diesel while extending the gas pipelines.

“We estimate that within six to eight weeks, the first phase will be fully operational,” he assured.

The governor emphasized that the power plant would prioritize government institutions such as offices, health facilities, security agencies, local government offices, and higher institutions.

Eventually, the electricity supply will extend to private residences and industries as capacity increases.

He further explained that Ogun State took advantage of the federal government’s decision to remove power generation, distribution, and transmission from the exclusive list, paving the way for similar plants in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota.

To regulate the state’s power sector, Abiodun highlighted that the Ogun State House of Assembly had enacted a law establishing the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which will oversee all power-related activities.

The Project Manager Mr. Selvin Leo confirmed that the project is 90 percent complete.

He assured that, with the necessary materials and commitment from workers, the job would be finished within the scheduled timeframe.

