Abiodun: There’s Brighter Future With Tinubu’s Policies

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria as a whole on this year’s Easter celebration, even as he reiterated the commitment of his administration to forging ahead with its numerous developmental strides.

The governor, in his Easter message in Abeokuta yesterday, also called on Nigerians to look forward to a brighter future in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who acknowledged the sacrifices of Christian faithful and the sanctification and purification they went through during the 40-day Lenten period marked by fasting and abstinence, prayer and reflection, and acts of charity amidst the economic and other challenges facing the country, said that the exercise would greatly assist in transforming the country spiritually and help it achieve great things.

He said: “As we celebrate Easter, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes renewal and hope, let us reflect on the profound lessons this holiday imparts.

“Easter, observed by millions, transcends its religious significance, offering valuable insights into the themes of love, forgiveness, and new beginnings.”

