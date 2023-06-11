Abiodun: The Great Expectation

In a resounding victory that affirmed the people’s trust in his leadership, Governor Dapo Abiodun has secured his second term in office. As he embarks on another four-year journey, the performing governor of the good people of Ogun State has left no doubt about his commitment to building on the remarkable progress achieved during his first term.

With a clear vision for development and a proven track record, he aims to leave a lasting legacy that will positively impact every facet of the state. During a felicitation visit by the Ogun State Community Development Council and the Ogun State Cooperatives Federated Limited, Governor Abiodun assured the people that he would fulfill all his campaign promises just as he did in his first term.

The governor’s passion for development is evident in his achievements over the past four years. His administration has made significant strides in infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture, and youth and women empowerment. Prince Abiodun’s commitment to delivering on these fronts is unwavering, and he is more determined than ever to engrave his legacies in gold within the hearts and minds of the people of Ogun State.

One of the key areas of focus for Governor Abiodun in his second term is ensuring a steady supply of public utilities such as portable water and uninterrupted electricity. Recognising the importance of electricity in driving industrial growth, the governor plans to enhance electricity supply from both independent sources and the national grid.

This move will catalyse the ongoing industrial revolution in areas like Abeokuta, Ota, Ijebu-Ode, and Sagamu, further boosting economic development and attracting investment to the state. Governor Abiodun’s dedication to trans- forming Ogun State extends beyond infrastructure. His administration has embarked on strategic partnerships and initiatives that will unlock the state’s potential in various sectors.

One notable project is the Tongeji Island Project, a $3 billion crude oil refinery in collaboration with Gasoline Integrated International. This landmark project will not only enhance energy supply but also create over 10,000 direct jobs, contributing to the state’s internally generated revenue. The governor’s commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply is further emphasized through the implementation of the Light Up Ogun Project.

By establishing a public-private partnership joint venture for an independent power project, Governor Abiodun aims to generate uninterrupted power to major towns and cities across the state. Such initiatives are vital in spurring economic growth and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Ogun.

When the governor unveiled the meticulously crafted budget, aptly named “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity,” during his address to the lawmakers, he eloquently said: “I say this with every sense of responsibility because all the contents emanated from the wishes our people expressed at different budget town hall meetings.

It is also an expression of their trust in your government and party. This is what our state is known for and I will appreciate it if we maintain our set standard of signing the Appropriation Law before the 1st of January of the coming year.” In a resounding endorsement of the governor’s visionary pursuits and the exemplary leadership demonstrated by Prince Abiodun, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honorable Olakunle Oluomo, ardently proclaimed, “This budget is reflective of what the people of Ogun State want.

I can assure you that on our part, we will ensure the implementation of the budget. “Through this budget, our people will enjoy the full dividends of democracy”. Incontrovertible, Prince Abiodun’s visionary leadership resonates in every provision, exemplifying competence and a profound understanding of the state’s needs.

As a shrewd administrator that he is, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s visionary leadership has undoubtedly propelled Ogun State to new heights. The meticulously crafted budget showcases his unwavering commitment to the people’s aspirations and sets a precedent for accountability and transparency.

Through strategic allocations, the budget addresses critical sectors such as education, health- care, infrastructure, and agriculture, fostering sustainable development and economic growth. The governor’s emphasis on citizen participation through town hall meetings demonstrates a deep respect for democratic principles.

With the Speaker’s unwavering support, the implementation of this budget promises a brighter future, where the people of Ogun State reap the rewards of their collective aspirations.