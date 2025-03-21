Abiodun Tasks New Olowode-Ketu On Sustainable Devt

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has charged the newly installed Coronet Oba, the Olowode of Owode-Ketu, in Yewa North Local Government, Oba (Rev.) Sanya Olusola Fabuyi, Agunloye Aladegbade I, to focus on further attracting programmes and projects that could contribute to the sustainable development of the community.

Abiodun made this call during the installation and presentation of the Staff of Office to the new monarch at the town Square, Owode-Ketu.

He emphasized that the elevation of the Baale to a Coronet Oba was aimed at bringing governance and development closer to the grassroots, through representatives that could add values to the society.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Razak Daddah, the Governor urged the monarch to facilitate more developmental projects that would positively impact the lives of his people, while improving their standards of living.

He said: “The Ogun State Government frowns upon land grabbing and strongly detests the involvement of any Kabiyesi in such acts.

“In this regard, I advise our new Kabiyesi to join the anti-land grabbing campaign by ensuring that measures are put in place to curb this menace and other related criminal activities in your domain,” he stated

