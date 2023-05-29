Abiodun Takes Oath Of Office, Pardons 84-Year-Old Inmate, 48 Others

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has granted pardon to 49 inmates serving jail terms in different correctional facilities in the State.

Abiodun made the announcement while delivering his speech, shortly after he and his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele were sworn in for second term in office.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the MKO Abiola International stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the State capital.

The Governor whose 63rd birthday also coincided with his swearing in ceremony also commuted the death sentences of three inmates on death row to life imprisonment.

Abiodun disclosed that those granted pardon included an 84-year-old inmate and others who were above 60 years of age.

The Governor, who was joined by his family at the swearing in ceremony said some of the inmates pardoned had been behind the bars for more than 20 years while others were those with serious medical conditions such as tuberculosis and HIV.

Abiodun said, “The Constitution of Nigeria allows me to exercise a prerogative to pardon anybody connected to or convicted of an offence in Ogun State.

“Thus, having received the guidance from the Council set up to advise me on this prerogative, I have signed the appropriate warrant ordering the immediate release of 49 convicts who are currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across Ogun State.

“I have also signed a warrant ordering that the death sentences imposed on three death row convicts be immediately converted to prison sentences.

“The convicts who have received this gesture today, are inmates who have served long prison sentences with some having been in prison for more than 20 years.

“At least two of these convicts have serious medical conditions such as tuberculosis and HIV which even render them a health hazard to the prison community.

“Three of these convicts are over 60 years old, with one being 84 years old. Others already have less than two years of their sentences to serve anyway. All of these convicts have shown remorse for their crimes, they have acquired skills and certifications in prison, and they have demonstrated verified good conduct during their imprisonment”.

The Governor promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last four years, saying “We will not betray this trust reposed on us.”

Abiodun added that “The Ogun State of our dreams is not only for one class of persons. It is not for the perfect. It is an inclusive State that gives opportunities to the law-abiding, and second chances to deserving offenders.”