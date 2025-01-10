Abiodun Symphatizes With Dimeji Bankole Over Mother’s Demise

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole over the death of his mother, Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole.

The deceased reportedly died on Friday after a brief illness at the age of 79.

Prince Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, described the late matriarch of the Bankole family as an Amazon of note and a devout Muslim.

The governor described the deceased as a leader, who contributed immensely to the development of her community, while also serving as a pillar of the Bankole family.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and the fortitude for her immediate family to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the loss of Alhaja Atinuke Bankole, the mother of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole reportedly passed away on Friday at the age of 79 following a brief illness.

“It is indeed heartbreaking to lose yet another distinguished woman of strength and integrity in Ogun State, following the recent loss of Mrs. Adebisi Edionseri. However, we find comfort in the legacy of piety and humanitarian service that she has left behind.

“She was not only a proud mother but also a steadfast pillar of support for her husband, Chief Alani Bankole. May God Almighty grant her soul eternal rest in Al Jannah Firdaus.”

