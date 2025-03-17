Abiodun: S’West games catalyst for growth, youth empowerment

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given a resounding endorsement to the South West Games 2025, hailing the tournament as a groundbreaking initiative poised to unlock vast opportunities for youth empowerment, talent discovery, and sustainable socio-economic growth in the region.

Governor Abiodun made this declaration while receiving the President of the South West Games 2025, Dr Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee at the State House in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The delegation, in recognition of the Governor’s unwavering support for youth and sports development, presented him with a customized tournament jersey, a gesture that further cemented his commitment to the landmark sporting event set to be held later this month, precisely March 25 to 28.

Speaking glowingly about the upcoming tournament, Abiodun expressed profound excitement over the initiative, describing it as an innovative platform that will redefine the role of sports in fostering development, unity, and economic prosperity across the southwest.

“The South West Games 2025 is a game-changer, an initiative that transcends mere competition to become a vehicle for youth empowerment and socio-economic transformation. Sports have long proven to be a unifying force and a ladder of opportunity for our young people. With this tournament, we are not just promoting athletic excellence; we are investing in a brighter future for the entire region,” Governor Abiodun stated.

The Governor, known for his progressive governance and support for youth-focused initiatives, emphasized that sports are critical to nation-building. He acknowledged that the tournament aligns perfectly with his administration’s vision for Ogun State as a hub of talent development, economic growth, and tourism.

