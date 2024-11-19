Abiodun Swears In New LG Bosses

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday swore in the newly elected local government chairman following their victories in Saturday’s council election.

Speaking during the ceremony, Abiodun urged the new council bosses to be accountable and ensure dividends of democracy cut across all parts of their local government areas.

Abiodun, who pledged to end all forms of tyranny and hooliganism, assured them of good governance at the state government level, saying his administration would continue to give maximum support to the overall development of the local government areas.

The governor condemned the actions of individuals who imported illegal security operatives to disrupt the elections, adding that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

He said: “I want to commend our law enforcement agencies. Despite attempts by some individuals to disrupt the elections, their plans were thwarted. “Let me assure you that the events in Iperu are under thorough investigation. Anyone found guilty—no matter their rank or influence—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

