Abiodun Swears In Commissioners, SAs Without Portfolios

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, inaugurated his cabinet four months after he was sworn in as the governor of the state.

Abiodun inaugurated his cabinet with the swearing-in of 20 commissioners and 22 Special Advisers in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The appointees were sworn in after being screened and approved by the state House of Assembly.

Abiodun, however, did not assign portfolios to the appointees but hinted at creating new ministries to accommodate more people in his cabinet.

The governor charged the new cabinet members to prepare for the challenges ahead and to see their appointment as a unique privilege and a call to service as well as reflect excellence in the discharge of their duties.

Abiodun also charged the cabinet members to be professional and prudent, urging them to pay constant attention to their jobs.

He urged the appointees to work together as a team to achieve his administration’s goals.

“You (appointees) must always be guided by our philosophy of action on the conviction to serve the country without blemish shall become your guidance principal in whatever you do. And wherever you find yourself at any point in time, we are deeply committed to the future together agenda.

“You new commissioners and special advisers have been chosen and found worthy among many others. You must see your appointments as a clarion call to continue to render selfless service dedication, cohesiveness inclusivity visibility with the new team.

“You must always have it at the back of your mind that your appointments are opportunities to prove your mettle.

“Therefore, you must always try to relate with your colleagues and subordinates alike with concentration and grow the expectation of people is to have increased returns for the sacrifices that it made that gave us this mandate.

“Let me also state your duties to find ministry departments and agencies you must ensure is symbiotic relationship with our civil servants. And all career officers are impacted”, the governor said.