Abiodun Swears In 3 New Judges, Tasks Judiciary On Fairness, Integrity

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sworn in three new additional judges into the state’s judiciary with a charge that the people must see them as the hope for justice, the shield against oppression, and the assurance that right will always prevail over might.

The new judges are Mr. Julius Adebayo Ojikutu, who was formerly the Chief Registrar of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta; Mrs. Adejumoke Oluwatoyin Adewole, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development; and Mrs. Oluyemisi Oluwakemi Adebo, formerly the Secretary of the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission.

Abiodun also urged the new judges to ensure that they make fairness, integrity, and justice their guiding light, adding that the country’s democracy thrives because judges of conscience stand firm in defending the ethos of democratic institutions without fear or favour.

He further urged the new judges to let the fear of God, their conscience, and the Constitution of Nigeria guide their judgments, noting that the country requires judges who are not only learned in the law but also upright in character and resolute in conduct.