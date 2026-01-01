Abiodun Signs Ogun’s N1.669trn 2026 Budget Into Law

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday signed the ₦1.669 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, marking a major milestone in the state’s fiscal planning and development agenda.

The governor had earlier presented the Appropriation Bill, tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Legacy,” to the Ogun State House of Assembly on December 3, 2025, for consideration and approval.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was witnessed by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, principal officers and members of the Assembly, as well as members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking after assenting to the bill, Governor Abiodun assured that his administration would commence immediate implementation of the budget to enhance performance in both revenue generation and expenditure.

He said the 2026 budget represents a significant leap in the state’s financial profile, recording a 58 per cent increase over the 2025 budget of ₦1.054 trillion.

“We are excited that Ogun State is making progress. This time last year, we signed into law an appropriation of about ₦1.054 trillion. This year, we are signing into law an appropriation of ₦1.669 trillion, which represents a 58 per cent increase over the 2025 budget,” Abiodun said.

The governor added that full implementation would begin immediately after the holidays, stressing his administration’s commitment to improved budget performance on both the financing and expenditure sides.

He explained that the timely passage of the budget by the House and its signing before the end of the year align with the government’s tradition of fiscal continuity, predictability and effective governance.

Governor Abiodun commended the Speaker and members of the Ogun State House of Assembly for their diligence and cooperation, describing their swift action as a clear demonstration of commitment to the development of the state.

“Once we presented the bill, they immediately went to work. They thoroughly scrutinised it, engaged all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and did so expeditiously, despite the encroachment of the holiday period,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, said the bill was passed after rigorous scrutiny to ensure it aligns with the developmental needs and aspirations of Ogun State.

“A lot went into the process of passing this bill. Members worked very hard to ensure that the budget was passed before the end of the year. We thank God that the governor has now signed it into law before the year ran out,” Elemide said.