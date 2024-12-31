Abiodun Signs N1.05trn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed the N1.054 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing took place at the Governor’s Office, in Abeokuta, witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide and principal officers of the House.

Speaking after signing the bill, Abiodun announced that his administration would, in the coming month, sign the partnership agreement with potential partners for the development of the Olokola Sea Port.

He said the government would also focus on the provision of more basic infrastructure with the signing of more Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with private corporate bodies in renewable energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

The governor said that the state intended to join the league of those producing beef and pork, not just for domestic consumption, but for export.

He said that his administration would be relentless in the pursuit of infrastructure that would engender more socio-economic development.

Abiodun acknowledged the difficulties people were going through, due to the bold policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, to pull the country out of the woods.

He said that his administration had risen to the occasion by providing needed palliatives to cushion the effects and help the people navigate the period.

“I want to assure you that we can only hope for more wins in the future. It has been a very difficult year for us all, not just as a state, but as a country.

