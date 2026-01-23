Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced the constitution of a committee to organise a befitting burial for the former First Lady of the state, Chief Lucia Onabanjo.

According to the Governor, the committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi. Other members include the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, Mr Dare Alebiosu, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo.

Abiodun disclosed this on Thursday during a condolence visit to the Onabanjo family in Ijebu-Ode, following the passing of the former First Lady.

Describing the late Mrs Onabanjo as an exemplary First Lady, the governor said she used her position to render selfless service to God and humanity. He stressed that the state would be fully involved in giving the wife of a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Bisi Onabanjo, a dignified and well-deserved burial.

He said, “Mama lived for 100 years and would have been 101 this year. She lived a ripe and fulfilled life, leaving behind legacies of impact that call for the celebration of a well-lived, purposeful and meaningful existence.

“She was married to a renowned journalist and an outstanding governor in his time, who established landmark institutions such as the Ogun State Television and the Olabisi Onabanjo University, among others.

“Mama Lucia herself was a trained teacher, a supportive wife who travelled round the country with her husband, a devoted homemaker, a doting and loving mother, and an exemplary First Lady.”

Governor Abiodun noted that although the state mourns her departure, there is much to be thankful for, considering the impactful life she lived.

“Though we mourn the departure of a great woman, a titan, a former First Lady, and an industrious daughter of Ijebu land and Ogun State, we should be grateful that she lived a life worthy of emulation,” he said.

He also urged people to live lives of positive impact, noting that death is inevitable regardless of age.

“No matter how long a man lives on earth, death is certain. It is only a question of when God will call us home,” the governor added.

While acknowledging that Mrs Onabanjo lived to a ripe age, Governor Abiodun described her death as a great loss not only to her family but also to Ogun State and the country at large.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and urged members of the family to take solace in the fact that she lived and departed honourably.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Barrister Bukola Onabanjo recounted the events leading to her mother’s final moments and expressed gratitude for the godly upbringing she gave her children.

She also appreciated Governor Abiodun, the Ogun State Government, and the people of the state for their support and solidarity with the family.

Late Lucia Onabanjo was born on October 26, 1925, and passed away on January 12.