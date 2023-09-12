Abiodun Sends New List Of Commissioners To Ogun Assembly

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a new list of commissioners from the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking through the Assembly Calrk/Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo, the house confirmed the 10-man Commissioner list for approval

According to a press statement that Adeyemo signed, the state legislature will be screening the new nominees on Wednesday.

The new nominees are an addition to those earlier confirmed and they are, Taiwo Oludotun, Sofela Emmanuel, Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, Dairo Oluwagbenga and Owootomo Bolu.

Other nominees are Oresanya Oladimeji, Balogun Ademola, Osunbiyi Tunde, Fagbayi Sesan and Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo.

According to the Clerk, the nominees are to submit 30 copies of each of their credentials to the Office of the Clerk by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that at least eight commissioner nominees who are yet to be sworn in by the governor have been examined and confirmed by the assembly on August 4.