Abiodun Seeks China’s Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has held a high-level meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, as part of efforts to deepen economic and cultural cooperation between Ogun State and leading provinces and cities in China.

The meeting, which took place on Saturday morning, focused on expanding the frontiers of Ogun State’s economic partnerships through strategic investments and collaborative projects that align with the state’s industrialization agenda.

According to him, the discussions were far-reaching, covering key areas such as the development of the Olokola Deep Sea Port, mineral exploration, and cultural exchange programmes.

“The development of the Olokola Deep Sea Port remains central to our vision of transforming Ogun State into a premier industrial and maritime hub for Nigeria and West Africa,” Abiodun said.

He noted that the state is exploring opportunities in mineral exploration and development to maximize its vast natural resources by attracting the right technical expertise and investment that will add significant value.

Beyond economic initiatives, Abiodun emphasized the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchange, describing it as essential to building sustainable and meaningful international partnerships.

“This engagement with Rizhao is yet another demonstration of our commitment to forging global alliances that will not only accelerate infrastructure development and industrial growth in Ogun State but also enrich the experiences of our people,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to build strategic global partnerships that deliver tangible results and secure a prosperous future for Ogun State residents.