Abiodun Rewards Three Best Graduating Students In TASUED With N2m Each

The three best graduating students of the Tai University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, representing the 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic years, have been awarded N2 million each by Governor Dapo Abiodun for their academic feats. The cash award was announced recently by the Governor during the 13th,14th, and 15th convocation ceremonies of the institution. The was as the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwole Banjo and the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Rahman Bello, called for more funding for the university.

The Governor also announced N500,000 to the best graduating students in each of the colleges for the three years from 2020 to 2023. The recipients are Sunday Oluwafemi, with a GPA of 4.89 (2020/2021); Obadina Patricia Elibe with GPA of 4.89 (2021/2022) and Mercy Deborah Sanyaolu with GPA of 4.86 (2022/2023). The governor announced a cash of N250,000 to a first-class student, Oke- wale Nelson, who, despite taking advantage of the ingenious work-study program of the institution, was able to earn a first class degree in mathematics.

Abiodun disclosed that the feat recorded by Nelson has shown that working while studying is not a deterrent to academic success, calling on other students to take advantage of the program and go the same way. The governor, while empathizing with the students over a recent robbery attack on some of their colleagues residing off campus, said that his administration would root out those obstructing the peace being enjoyed in the state. He noted that his government remains and maintains a zero tolerance policy for criminal activities, even as he warned of dire consequences on anyone caught disrupting the peace of the state.

Governor Abiodun urged the graduating students to reciprocate the gift of learning and character modelling that the institution has bestowed on them, noting that his administration remains committed to creating an enabling environment for growth and development aimed at making the state economically stable for all. Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to work diligently to the purpose of utilising the vocational courses acquired during their time in school.

He charged the graduands not to allow the fear of failure to deter them from taking the opportunities, noting that the path ahead may be demanding, but challenges are stepping stone to greatness. In his address, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo dis- closed that 12,700 students graduated in the 13th,14th, and 15th combined convocation ceremony, while 329 graduated in the postgraduate college. He also said that 113 students graduated with first-class honours.

He however solicited for more funding for the university, saying that the Institution needed money to fix infrastructure and provide more qualitative education for the students. “Your Excellency, the University would need state government’s serious intervention to further equip our Centre for Vocational and Entrepreneurship studies with needed equipment and facilities for teaching. “I therefore humbly call on your administration to consider our University under your technical education and skill acquisition projects. “Here, we train the trainers and we should be adequately positioned to give our best services to the state and the nation,” he said.