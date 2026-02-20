Abiodun Rewards Nigeria’s Best Teacher With Brand New Car

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has rewarded Mr Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher at Ansa-Ur-Deen Main School I, Kemta Lawa, Abeokuta, with a brand new car for emerging as Nigeria’s Overall Best Primary School Teacher.

The governor presented the car keys to Mr Solanke at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, in the presence of the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Oloko.

Speaking on the development, Prof. Arigbagbu described the teacher’s achievement as a validation of the governor’s sustained investment in the education sector and the reforms introduced to revitalise it.

“When you do things consistently and efficiently, you will continue to record results. We have been winning the Best Teacher Award back-to-back. This same teacher won in October and has now emerged as the overall best teacher in Nigeria.

“This shows that once you put sound policies in place—such as the Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda, which is built on six pillars, with the last pillar focusing on students’ and teachers’ welfare—you will see tangible outcomes. This administration has made significant progress across all the pillars,” he said.

He explained that the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector paved the way for wide-ranging reforms under the Revitalisation Agenda, which focuses on curriculum development, school management, technology and innovation, infrastructure, funding and revenue generation, as well as students’ and teachers’ welfare.

While acknowledging the success of the reforms, the commissioner noted that the state’s consistent achievements at both state and national levels are proof of meaningful transformation in the sector.

“On each of these pillars, we have delivered effectively. That is why I am not surprised that our teachers and students continue to win awards at various levels,” he added.

He further noted that beyond emerging as the best in Ogun State, Mr Solanke went on to clinch the national title in Abuja, describing it as evidence of genuine progress in the state’s education system.

“It shows that when we say someone has emerged as the best teacher, it is not cosmetic. It confirms that the entire education sector has truly been revitalised. Ogun State remains number one in education, and we cannot afford to go backwards,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s performance in external competitions, Prof. Arigbagbu recalled its dominance in the JETS competitions, where students from Ogun State won 18 out of 24 available awards in a particular year, with one student claiming nine of those awards. He attributed the success to sustained attention and investment in the sector over the past six years.

On technical and vocational education, the commissioner revealed that five states have indicated interest in understudying Ogun State’s model in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the digitisation of the education sector. He added that the Federal Government and the National Board for Technical Education have commended the state’s strides.

He maintained that the presentation of a car to the award-winning teacher is aimed at motivating other teachers to continue giving their best, noting that the administration is committed to recognising and rewarding excellence.

Governor Abiodun also assured that the state would continue to train and retrain teachers through workshops, seminars, digitisation initiatives, and AI-powered teaching platforms.

In his remarks, Mr. Solanke Francis Taiwo expressed appreciation to the governor for creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning, stating that the huge investments and reforms in the sector have yielded visible results in students’ and teachers’ performances at state and national levels.

“I feel excited and fulfilled. I want to appreciate our education-friendly governor for this great honour—for celebrating excellence, innovation, and transformational impact among teachers across the state.

“I promise to continue to give my best to make the state proud and to collaborate with fellow educators to ensure that Ogun State maintains its reputation for educational excellence,” he said.

He also urged fellow teachers to remain committed to excellence by transforming learning outcomes, rewriting the narratives of their students, and bringing out the best in every learner entrusted to their care.