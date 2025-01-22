Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has honoured Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, for his remarkable achievement as one of the Top 50 finalists in the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2025.

To celebrate this global recognition, the State government rewarded him with a fully furnished bungalow in any location of his choice within Ogun State.

In addition, a cash prize of ₦5 million was awarded to him to support his continued contributions to education.

Governor Abiodun made this announcement on Wednesday, describing Kayode Adewale as a beacon of excellence in education and an inspiration to teachers across the state and Nigeria.

“This honour is not just about rewarding excellence but also about encouraging others to strive for greatness.

“Kayode Adewale has put Ogun State on the global map of educational excellence,” Governor Abiodun stated.

Kayode Adewale’s journey to international recognition began with his dedication to innovative teaching methods and his passion for transforming education.

In 2020, he won the Best Teacher Award in Ogun State, which paved the way for greater accomplishments.

Kayode’s achievements reflect his unwavering commitment to excellence in education.

Governor Abiodun reiterated Ogun State’s dedication to promoting educational excellence.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting outstanding educators.

“By rewarding Kayode Adewale, we are not only celebrating his achievements but also reinforcing Ogun State’s status as Nigeria’s education capital,” he stated.

The Global Teacher Prize, a US $1 million initiative by the Varkey Foundation, supported by UNESCO, celebrates educators worldwide for their transformative impact on students and communities.

Kayode Adewale’s inclusion in the Top 50 is a testament to his dedication to empowering students and fostering innovation in education.

