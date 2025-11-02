Abiodun Reappoints Kalejaye, As Governing Council Chair

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the reappointment of an Ibadan-based senior advocate of Nigeria, Asiwaju Kunle Kalejaye, as the Chairman of the Governing Council for the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu.

The reappointment, announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, reaffirms the government’s confidence in Kalejaye’s leadership and commitment to advancing the state’s health education sector.

The legal luminary has been widely credited with driving reforms and institutional growth during his previous tenure.

Under his stewardship, the Polytechnic recorded remarkable improvements in academic standards, infrastructure development, and staff welfare, it was said.

Governor Abiodun, in the statement, lauded Kalejaye’s dedication to service, describing his reappointment as a continuation of excellence and stability in the institution’s governance.

“Asiwaju Kalejaye has demonstrated exemplary leadership and integrity in the discharge of his duties. His reappointment reflects our administration’s commitment to sustaining quality education and professional training in the health sector,” the governor stated.