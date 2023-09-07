Abiodun Reacts As Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted to Wednesday’s court proceedings that saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 Presidential election upheld by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Tribunal upheld Tinubu’s victory on the February 25 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by dismissing the petitions of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi after about 12 hours of marathon proceedings.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital on Thursday, Governor Abiodun lauded the Tribunal’s decision and congratulated President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their tremendous victory.

According to him, the tribunal’s verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in the President by Nigerians, as evidenced in the outcome of the presidential election.

READ ALSO:

Abiodun further described the judgment as sound, detailed, and comprehensive, noting that the judges displayed unmatched courage in the discharge of their duties.

“It is heartwarming that the tribunal judges did not succumb to intimidation by the opposition, who deployed various antics to sway the judgement in their favour.

“The judgement is a further testament to the fact that the judiciary is the last hope of our people,” he said.