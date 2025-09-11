Abiodun Promises Synergy With FG On Women’s Empowerment

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration would work to support Federal Government programmes aimed at empowering and improving the economic status of women in the state.

Abiodun gave this assurance on Tuesday in Abeokuta when he received the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who paid him a courtesy call.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun acknowledged the pivotal roles women play as home builders, which is the bedrock of society.

According to the governor, women have contributed to national development, hence the need for their voices to be heard. He added that his administration has supported women through various empowerment programmes and has taken issues affecting them to the forefront.

The Federal Government, the governor noted, has empowered women in agriculture, trade, vocation, and other areas that have enhanced their livelihoods in the country