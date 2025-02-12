New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
Abiodun Promises Reconstruction Of Access Road To Federal Varsity Of Medicine And Medical Science

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration is now focusing on the road that leads to the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Science, Ajibayo Village, Ajebo Road, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun also noted that the state government, in partnership with the federal government, will ensure that in the next few months, construction commences on the access road to the institution.

The governor made this known in his OkeMosan office, Abeokuta, when he played host to the board of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, led by the board’s chairman, Dr. Dayo Israel. He said: “As a matter of fact, we are now focusing on the road that goes to the institution as well. It’s been awarded in the past and abandoned, so a portion of it had been repaired, but it’s gotten to disrepair now.”

