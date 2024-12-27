Abiodun Promises Of Positive Policies To Tackle Economic Crisis

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured that his administration would continue to formulate policies and implement programmes that would bring succour and relief to the people to survive the hard times.

Abiodun gave the assurance at a Christmas Service, held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the current economic challenges in the country, but said his administration is working to ensure that the people surmount the difficulties.

According to him, his administration, aside from increasing the minimum wage, has also introduced free health insurance and free health programmes for the elderly, women, and children, a gesture which he said was geared towards making life meaningful to the people.

While calling for continued perseverance, he assured the people that they would soon begin to see the benefits of the bold and audacious reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration very soon.

“As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering responsiveness.We are committed to ensuring responsiveness.

“We remain steadfast in inclusiveness where everyone strives. We will implement different programmes to ease the economic challenges and other difficulties our people are going through.”

