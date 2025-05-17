Abiodun Promises N2.5m Cash Reward For Ogun Athletes’ Gold Medal Winners

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced a cash reward of N2.5 million for each gold medal won by the state’s athletes at the 2024 National Sports Festival, which officially kicks off on Sunday in the state.

The governor also pledged N1.5 million and N1 million for silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

Governor Abiodun made the announcement during a visit to the Athletics Camp at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area.

In addition, he promised each participating athlete from Ogun State a cash incentive of N50,000 within 24 hours, encouraging them to strive for excellence and bring pride to the state.

“I understand that when you win a medal, there is an instant award—an instant reward, and a huge one,” the governor said.

“Anyone who wins a gold medal at this festival will receive N2.5 million. For every silver medal, the athlete will get N1.5 million. And for a bronze medal, N1 million.”

He commended the athletes for emerging as the best the state has to offer, stating that those in the camp were selected on merit to represent Ogun.

“You are not here just to compete—you are here to win. We are hosting to win, and you must bring the medals home,” he charged.

Abiodun noted that Ogun State has a proud legacy of producing world-class athletes who have made Nigeria proud globally, and he thanked the athletes for showing exemplary character and dedication.

Highlighting the state’s preparations, the governor emphasized that it was the first time all Ogun athletes would be camped together for the National Sports Festival, and that significant investments had been made in sports infrastructure.

“We have provided the necessary infrastructure and facilities that are now a reference point in Nigeria’s sporting landscape,” he said.

“Our newly renovated International Sports Arena in Abeokuta is set to host international competitions. This is part of our broader goal to build a robust sports economy in Ogun State.”

He reminded the athletes of the unifying purpose of the festival, which brings together competitors from across the country, fostering national cohesion and fellowship.

Governor Abiodun also urged athletes to cooperate with officials throughout the event and assured them that any minor challenges would be promptly addressed, acknowledging that an event of such magnitude might not be entirely free of hiccups.

