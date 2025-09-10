Abiodun Promises Collaboration With FG On Women’s Empowerment

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured that his administration would work to support Federal Government programmes aimed at empowering and improving the economic status of women in the state.

Governor Abiodun gave this assurance on Tuesday in Abeokuta when he received the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who paid him a courtesy call.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun acknowledged the pivotal roles women play as home builders, which is the bedrock of society.

According to the governor, women have contributed to national development, hence the need for their voices to be heard. He added that his administration has supported women through various empowerment programmes and has taken issues affecting them to the forefront.

The federal government, the governor noted, has empowered women in agriculture, trade, vocation, and other areas that have enhanced their livelihoods in the country.

Ogun State, the governor affirmed, has the political will to support women’s projects and is willing to serve as a pilot for any federal government programmes that uplift women.

He commended the minister for her impactful service since assuming office, assuring that his government would work with her for the good of Nigerian women.

Speaking earlier, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the need to empower women remains the top priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hence the various empowerment programmes put in place by the federal government.

She stated that the federal government is considering scaling up empowerment for women in all the states of the federation to enable them to be self-reliant and contribute to national development.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that her visit was to see the various programmes the state has for women, as well as an opportunity for three commissioners from Anambra, Gombe, and Zamfara states, who are in her entourage, to study and learn the various methods used by the state to empower women.

She commended the state government for the transformation taking place in the state, urging the governor not to relent but to continue making the state a shining example to others.

Meanwhile, the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has appreciated the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Ibrahim-Sulaiman, for the support given to women in the state.

Mrs. Abiodun gave this commendation at an empowerment programme where women were given food items and other essentials at the Women Development Centre, Asero, Abeokuta.

The First Lady described Ogun women as energetic and hardworking, striving daily to provide for their children and keep their families going.

She appreciated the Minister for her love for Ogun State women, saying her visit is an indication that she considers them important and should be recognised in the scheme of things in the country.

The Minister, Hajiya Ibrahim-Sulaiman, lauded the state for being gender-sensitive by giving women a pride of place in the scheme of things, a good example that should be emulated by others.

She noted the reliable and dependable nature of Nigerian women and disclosed that the federal government has allocated considerable resources for women’s development programs across the country, just as women would benefit from the one trillion dollar economy being envisaged by the federal government.

While calling for the stoppage of all forms of attacks, including the trafficking of girls, the Minister called for their empowerment to enable them to realise their potential and live useful lives that would benefit both them and society.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adijat Oladipupo-Adeleye, said the state operates four ‘Safe Centres’ where, apart from providing a safe haven for the abused, it also provides training for women in various trades and vocations.

She appreciated the state government for supporting women’s projects and the governor’s wife for moving the state women forward.