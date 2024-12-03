Abiodun Presents 2025 Budget To Ogun Assembly Wednesday

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun will on Wednesday, December 4, present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that the bill which was earlier scheduled for last week Friday but was postpone will be presented on Wednesday to the State House.

The new data was announced in a press statement signed by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Sakiru Adebakin on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the budget presentation, which would be the second in the Governor’s second term, would be a twin celebration, as he would take advantage of his visit to commission the newly redesigned Assembly Complex.

The redesigning process saw the 45-year-old complex giving way to a modern structure that could match any legislative complex across the world.

The statement added that the budget presentation would take place at the newly upgraded Hallowed Chamber of the State House of Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 10.00 am prompt, while stakeholders, guests and other government functionaries are expected to be seated by 9.30 am.

