Abiodun Praises Ribadu’s Commitment To Nigeria’s Security On Birthday

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a courageous public servant whose career embodies discipline, patriotism and a firm commitment to national stability.

In a statement on Saturday, Abiodun said Ribadu’s decades-long service as a police officer, anti-corruption advocate, and top security strategist have earned him widespread respect in Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that as NSA to President Bola Tinubu, Ribadu continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, coordinating responses to emerging threats and supporting efforts to safeguard lives and property across the country.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ogun State, I felicitate Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his birthday. His dedication to the security and unity of our nation remains truly inspiring. We pray for his continued good health, renewed strength, and greater success in the years ahead,” Abiodun said.

He joined Ribadu’s family, friends and associates in celebrating the former EFCC chairman, wishing him many more years of impactful service to the nation.