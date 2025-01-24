Abiodun Pays Tribute To Late K1 De Ultimate’s Mother At Fidau Prayer 

Share

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday joined family, friends, and associates to honor the memory of Late Alhaja Halimah Abike Akeredolu Adesanya (Nee Anifowoshe) during her 7th-Day Fidau Prayer held in GRA, Ijebu Ode.

Alhaja Halimah, mother of the music icon, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate was a devoted Muslim and community matriarch.

She was remembered as a virtuous woman whose life was defined by faith, compassion, and selflessness and her legacy extended beyond her immediate family, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

In his tribute, Governor Abiodun highlighted her exemplary values: “Alhaja Halimah was a virtuous woman whose life embodied faith, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of others.

READ ALSO:

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, reward her good deeds abundantly, and grant her eternal peace in Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

The Governor also extended heartfelt prayers and support to her family, including celebrated music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, urging them to find strength in continuing her legacy of kindness and selflessness.

The Fidau prayer served as a reflection of Alhaja Halimah’s impactful life and a call to emulate her values for community betterment.

As the Ogun State governor and others commemorated her life, they emphasized her role as a beacon of inspiration for many, encouraging acts of compassion and service.

Share

Please follow and like us: