Abiodun: Over 150 Housing Units Completed In Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to urban renewal and affordable housing, disclosing that more than 150 modern housing units have been completed under the ongoing Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project in Abeokuta.

The Governor, who made this known after an inspection visit to the project site, said the regeneration initiative is part of a broader plan to transform the state capital into a modern, well-structured city that reflects the dignity of Ogun State.

According to him, the project, which targets between 213 and 220 housing units, is being executed by the state government in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and approved developers.

“We are pleased to affirm that work is firmly on course. Over 150 housing units have been completed, and many others are at advanced stages,” Abiodun said. “This regeneration effort is part of our commitment to give our state capital the dignified, well-planned environment it deserves.”

The Governor explained that before the intervention, the Ibara GRA area had degenerated into an eyesore, with illegal occupants taking over and converting government-owned properties for private use.

He added that following extensive consultations and town hall meetings, the government reached fair agreements with affected persons and commenced the much-needed redevelopment — a project that previous administrations lacked the foresight or political will to implement.

Abiodun further stated that the initiative would be replicated across other Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) in the state, alongside ongoing affordable housing schemes in Kobape, Sagamu, Iperu, Ijebu-Ode, and Yewa.

“Our administration remains focused and will not be distracted by those who failed to act when they had the chance. In just six years, we have constructed more roads than any administration achieved in sixteen years,” the Governor said.

He reiterated his government’s accountability to the people of Ogun State, stressing that the ongoing infrastructural renewal and housing projects are tangible evidence of purposeful leadership and sustainable development.