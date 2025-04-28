Abiodun, Others To Attend Homecoming Of Retired AGF

Share

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and other notable indegene of the State will attend the retirement party of the first female Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

The retired AGF will be hosted by the Iperu Remo Community after her retirement on Friday May 2, 2025.

She would be welcomed home after attaining the age of 60 years, and over three decades of meritorious career in the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria.

Mr.Temitope Oyekan, a member of the Publicity Sub-committee, in a statement on Monday said the reception is being organised under the auspices of the Iperu Akesan Development Association to celebrate the illustrious daughter and indigene of the town in recognition of her remarkable service to the nation as the Accountant General of the Federation.

She held the accountant general of the federation position diligently since her appointment on the May 18, 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also being celebrated in acknowledgement of her massive contributions to the development of her homeland, which has earned her a special place in the hearts of the people of the ancient town, Iperu.

The Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo led Iperu Development Association had in March this year constituted a committee to organise a befitting homecoming event to celebrate the accounting amazon, and quintessential civil servant.

“The committee has been working round the clock in making the grand reception a reference point for lovers of Iperu’s growth and development, as it will be a wonderful opportunity to come together to celebrate excellence.

Some of the guests expected at the event are Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Honourable Jamiu Asimi, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu and other guest of honours.

Oyekan said her retirement isn’t just the end of an era, and the beginning of a new chapter, but it’s a moment to reflect on a life dedicated to public service, marked by innovation, integrity, and steadfast commitment to excellence.

Her career was characterized by her dedication to transparency, accountability, and probity, while her tenure as the Accountant-General of the Federation was marked by innovative reforms and landmark achievements.

“The robust implementation and expansion of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System and Capacity Building and Human Capital Development (launched series of initiatives to develop the skills of civil servants.”

