Abiodun, Others Celebrate Ogun Dep Gov At 60

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she marked her 60th birthday, describing her as an able, dependable lieutenant whose leadership, loyalty, and commitment have been instrumental to the success of his administration

. In a congratulatory message, Abiodun said the deputy governor has consistently demonstrated rare leadership qualities and made significant contributions to the effective implementation of the administration’s Building Our Future Together Agenda.

He noted that her journey as an accomplished engineer, administrator, and public servant has been marked by excellence, dedication, and outstanding service.

According to him, Salako-Oyedele has remained a source of inspiration to women, young professionals, and the people of Ogun State, adding that her wise counsel, diligence, and unwavering commitment to excellence have greatly enhanced the stability and effectiveness of the government.

He said: “With your support, loyalty, and collaborative spirit, we have been able to deliver on our mandate and positively impact the lives of our people.”

He noted that the milestone of 60 years offers an opportunity to celebrate a life defined by purposeful leadership and selfless service, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deputy governor good health, renewed vigour, and many more fruitful years in service to humanity.