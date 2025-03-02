Abiodun, Osun First Lady, Saraki Celebrate Adeboye At 83

Share

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), marked his 83rd birth – day yesterday.

Among those who paid tribute were the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Osun State First Lady, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

They praised Adeboye’s unwavering faith and profound impact on society. While expressing gratitude to God, Adeboye shared a brief message on X: “Thank You, Jesus, for 83 Years of Great Grace.

#EAA83— a statement that resonated with millions of his followers worldwide. Abiodun, in a heartfelt tribute, described Ade – boye’s life as a beacon of humility, dedication, and spirituality.”

He stated: “Celebrating Daddy G.O. @ 83! On behalf of the govern – ment and good people of Ogun State, I heartily congratulate our revered father in the Lord, @PastorEAAdeboye.

Your unwavering commitment to the service of God and humanity continues to be a source of inspiration to millions across the world.”

Also on X, the First Lady of Osun State, in her tribute, described Pastor Adeboye as “a true son of Osun State, a father to nations, and a beacon of faith and righteousness.”

She highlighted his humble beginnings in Ifewara, IleIfe, and his rise to become a global spiritual leader whose life exemplifies the transformative power of faith, discipline, and service.

