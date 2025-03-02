New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
  3. Abiodun, Osun First…

Abiodun, Osun First Lady, Saraki Celebrate Adeboye At 83

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), marked his 83rd birth – day yesterday.

Among those who paid tribute were the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Osun State First Lady, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

They praised Adeboye’s unwavering faith and profound impact on society. While expressing gratitude to God, Adeboye shared a brief message on X: “Thank You, Jesus, for 83 Years of Great Grace.

#EAA83— a statement that resonated with millions of his followers worldwide. Abiodun, in a heartfelt tribute, described Ade – boye’s life as a beacon of humility, dedication, and spirituality.”

He stated: “Celebrating Daddy G.O. @ 83! On behalf of the govern – ment and good people of Ogun State, I heartily congratulate our revered father in the Lord, @PastorEAAdeboye.

Your unwavering commitment to the service of God and humanity continues to be a source of inspiration to millions across the world.”

Also on X, the First Lady of Osun State, in her tribute, described Pastor Adeboye as “a true son of Osun State, a father to nations, and a beacon of faith and righteousness.”

She highlighted his humble beginnings in Ifewara, IleIfe, and his rise to become a global spiritual leader whose life exemplifies the transformative power of faith, discipline, and service.

