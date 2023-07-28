Abiodun: Ogun To Locate CNG Fuelling Stations Along Bus Routes

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that fueling stations for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would be positioned along bus routes across the state. Abiodun, who made this known in an interview with journalists at the arcade ground of the Governor’s Office shortly after inspecting the first successfully converted diesel/petrol buses to CNG, noted that the positioning of the CNG fuel stations along bus routes would ensure the sustainability and smooth running of the project.

Abiodun also added that the abundance of gas in the state is a major factor that would aid the successful transition. He said his administration is currently looking at how to convert close to 2000 buses at the expense of the state government.

He said: “Obviously as we proceed, we will be positioning our fueling centres on the bus routes, conveniently located so that the buses can refill from time to time. “Luckily for us in Ogun State, we have an abundance of gas.

Ogun State has a crisscross of pipelines, be it Epe, be it the West Africa gas pipeline, that explains why we have a proliferation of industries in Ogun State. “So today, this bus has been successfully converted, and the conversion of other buses is also in progress.

“The plan is to first convert the state-owned buses and then begin the conversation of all mass transit buses that are even owned by the private sector. “We will be converting the buses at our expense. If we don’t do that, the owners of the buses will not be able to afford the cost of the conversion. “So, the state has decided to