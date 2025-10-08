Abiodun: Ogun Airport, Fastest Built Aerodrome In Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the Gateway International Airport, Iperu-Ilishan, as one of the fastest constructed airports in Nigeria, built within four years, adding that the dream of the state is to ensure that its multi-modal transportation connects road, rail, air and water.

The governor, who spoke at the inaugural flight of ValueJet’s operations to the airport, signalling commencement of commercial flights said: “Our vision for Ogun State, which we encapsulated is that which would provide a focused and cohesive governance, while creating an enabling environment for public-private sector partnership, which we believe is fundamental to the economic growth of the state and the individual prosperity of every citizen of Ogun State.”

He further stated that the government left nothing unturned in building what he called a state-of-the-art facility, including cargo operations, cargo warehouse, noting: “For security, we have purpose-built offices and accommodation for all the law enforcement architecture. We are even bringing the airport to these premises.

We have Nigerian customs here as well. “In terms of aviation equipment, we brag and beat our chest as having probably one of the best in the country; our instrument landing system is really functional; our runway lights are probably the best category in Nigeria.

Our control tower is like no other. And you can see this terminal building speaks for itself. We have ensured that we complied with all the required safety protocols.”

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, corroborated the governor, saying he started the airport project in 2021, describing it as the “fastest one we have seen in the creation of airports.”