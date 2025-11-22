Abiodun Odusanwo: NTTS/E 2025 Focuses On Presidential Directives For Tourism, Transportation To Synergise On Economic Development

Aare Abiodun Odusanwo, is the President of Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) and also the Chairman, Main Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Submit and Expo (NTTS2025) billed to hold between December 2 and 3, 2025, in Abuja. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the submit, which is in its eighth year, its gains and contributions to the Nigerian tourism transportation and allied sectors

What is the level of preparations for the event?

I should say we are very much ready and prepared to host the 2025 National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo. When I said we, I mean the NTT Summit Secretariat, which is made up of Members of the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee. As you are aware, the event is an industry-stakeholders’ event, meaning, all stake- holders in the industry are fully involved in the organisation and hosting of the Summit.

We have reached out to our esteemed participants, exhibitors, speakers and guests, with whom we discussed for their successful participation. The planning and preparations to have a wonderful and successful Summit and Expo for the 2025 Summit are fully on course. We have received quite a number of responses from MDAs, the Organized Private Sector, including corporate organisations, NGOs and members of the diplomatic communities of their participation in the Summit and Expo.

What informed the choice and change of theme for this edition, knowing that over the past four editions the focus was on AfCFTA related themes?

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo has been consistent in focusing on the interconnectivity existing between tourism and transportation. Any change in the theme is often linked with that connectivity. For the 2025 edition, which has its theme: Tourism and Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating the synergy for National Socio-Economic Growth and Development, is premised on the Presidential directives that the transportation sector; aviation, railway, road and marine, should collaborate with the tourism industry to grow the national economy.

The theme for this year, therefore, is a demonstration in support of the Presidential directive as well as to leverage on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to diversify the economy from oil reliance to non-oil sector, with tourism as the lead non-oil sector of the economy.

What are the expectations for this year’s event based on the vision and theme?

This year, we have very high hope because of the choice of the theme for the Summit, which seeks to leverage the Presidential directive for the transportation sector to collab- orate with the tourism industry to fully tap and harness the economic potentials inherent in the two sectors. If both sectors operate and play together in harmonious synergy, they will not only boost the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s quest for economic diversification from oil to the non-oil sector via tour- ism, but will be adding increased value to the socio-economic development of the national economy.

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo provides the platform to bring stakeholders in the two sectors together in order to deepen the understanding of the synergy inherent for the socio-economic growth and benefits of the country. I am therefore confident that we’re going to have a very robust and high level discussions that is in-depth I achieving the purpose of the Presidential directives for tourism and transportation to synergise.

What informed the change of date of the event to December; do you think this will affect it in anyway given that there are lots of tourism related activities within that period?

At inception, the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo was held in the early months of the year; April and May. But given the circumstances of events, hosting of the Summit began to take new turn by being hosted in the later months of the year.

I see nothing wrong with that especially that the decision to do so was in agreement with our stakeholders, esteemed guests, exhibitors and visitors. For instance, in 2020, the third edition was held in December (7 and 8) and the fourth edition of 2021, was held in November (15 and 16). Even the seventh edition in 2024 was held in December.

This goes to show that the event does not have any traditionally fixed month of the year in which it holds. It depends on logistics and the suitability of the date to our esteemed and enviable collaborating partners, participants, exhibitors, visitors, guests and the generality of the stakeholders for whom the event is staged.

What are some of the new features introduced this year?

As you already know, the National Tour- ism Transportation Summit and Expo is al- ways full of new innovations and strategies aimed at achieving the essence of the Summit, this year, we are creating a special session and package called NTT Summit Travel Market, which is to have a dedicated and special focus that will deepen the synergy and connectivity existing between tourism and transportation.

The session will bring members of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) and Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) to discuss on their operations and activities: travel-tourism and transportation wise.

This arrangement offers all stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors the plat- form and opportunity to make presentations stating how they intend to explore and lever- age on their activities to improve and achieve better performance of the synergy between and amongst all key players in the tourism and transportation sectors of the economy as envisaged by the Presidential directive.

The Summit will bring all aspects of the Nigerian Transportation Sub-sectors, viz-aviz; Aviation, Rail, Water (marine) and Land Transportation together so as to deepen, explore more areas of collaboration, partnership and operational guidelines for a robust synergy with the tourism industry to achieve the desired combined industry operation for national economic growth and development.

This is the eighth edition, what traction has it gained in the country and industry?

I will say without any iota of doubt and contradiction that the National Tour- ism Transportation Summit and Expo has had a profound impact on Nigeria’s tourism and transportation industries. Since its inception, this event has brought together stakeholders from both sectors to discuss critical issues and opportunities for growth and adopted far reaching decisions and resolutions to serve as policy guidelines by combined key players in the industry. Some of the key outcomes have brought about improved collaboration which the Summit has fostered between tourism and transportation stakeholders, enhancing their understanding of each other’s roles in promoting Nigeria’s economic development; Increased investment opportunities of public-private partnerships and stimulating growth in both sectors; capacity building.

The Summit provided the platform for training and capacity development, empowering professionals in the tourism and transportation industries to deliver exceptional services; Discussions and recommendations of the Summit influenced policy reforms, shaping the future of Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors. These are just few among many other achievements and impacts of the Summit

What had been its most important gain and contribution?

The Summit offers numerous exciting gains and achievements. The Summit offers the platform and opportunities for networking that connects industry leaders, policymakers and professionals; Offers expert insights to learn from renowned speakers, panelists and workshop facilitators. Others include exhibition and showcasing innovative products, services and destinations; Policy discussions of engaging in high-level conversations shaping Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors.

The Awards and Recognition to celebrate outstanding achievements in tourism and transportation is a source of encouragements that has spurred many to do a lot better in their fields of operations. Destination promotions and the discovery of Nigeria’s hidden gems and emerging destinations as well as technology and innovations, exploring cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industries. And of course, not forgetting the cultural experiences that immerse attendees in Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through performances, food, arts, etc.

What factors have made the event to be entrenched over the years?

The National Tourism Summit and Expo has since inception in 2018 founded on the bipolar of Tourism and Transportation connectivity. This is so because while tourism composed of diverse activities as a viable economic sector, transportation is at its heart and driving force to operate. This unique fact has been understood by all key players and critical stakeholders in the industry. The Summit thus has offered the platform for public and private sector stakeholders, producers and consumers in Nigeria and the African continent to come together, share ideas, experiences, exchange knowledge and showcase their skills in the growth, development and promotion of the nation’s economic endowments.

The event was being sustained to date because Tourism and Transport Connectivity are critical issues relating to bridging the policies of both sectors while reaffirming the need for developing programmes of inter-ministerial cooperation between bodies responsible for tourism and transport so as to improve and strengthen the basic conditions for the sustainable development of both industries. National Tourism Transportation Summit is crested to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the national economy. This discourse is inexhaustible, hence the growing popularity of the event year in year out.

What are some of the overriding challenges in hosting the event?

Events organisation and management of any sort is accompanied with numerous hiccups and challenges, particularly in this case and in view of the high magnitude and esteemed calibre of attendees of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo. No doubt, the Summit has since its inception in 2018, presented several challenges, with the first been getting the buy-in from stakeholders. Been a new innovation that seeks to explore and deepen the connectivity that exists between tourism and transportation, getting people to accept the idea and partake in it wasn’t initially easy.

But with time, it became a household name that industry players looked forward to every year. Securing funding and sponsorship of the Summit are other herculean tasks that, as organisers, we had to deal with. As a national event, which has some international dimensions, coordinating logistics came with its hurdles. Others are managing diverse stakeholders’ interests and expectations and ensuring that we remain consistent in terms of organisational quality and relevance.

It is, however, gladdening to note how people suddenly became enthusiastic with growing passion for the annual event. This has greatly ease our efforts and possible challenges. We owe our success and the ease of hosting the event annually to the support, cooperation and collaboration of industry stakeholders.

What future do you envisage for NTTS/E?

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, now in its eighth year, has laid a strong foundation as a multi-sectoral platform linking tourism and transportation. The future looks promising as it evolves strategically. I look forward to seeing it institutionalisation as a national flagship event. All signs have indicated that happening already. It can become Nigeria’s official tourism industry policy and investment Summit, attracting global participation.

With stronger government and private sector buyin, it could be placed on the national event calendar. As a hub for policy dialogue and reforms, the NTT Summit will continue to shape key policies on tourism mobility, infrastructure, safety and connectivity. The summit’s future is bright, as it scales beyond dialogue into impact, fosters real public-private collaboration and remains relevant to Nigeria’s tourism growth agenda. With intentional rebranding, global partnerships and outcome driven sessions, it can become Africa’s foremost tourism-transport policy summit.