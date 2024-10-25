ABIODUN ODUSANWO: NTTS/E 2024 will explore robust synergy for national growth

Share

Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo is the National President of Institute for Tourism Professional of Nigeria (ITPN), and also Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee for the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E) 2024. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the details of the event slated to hold in December, the focus, economic benefits and its push for creating synergy between the tourism and transportation sectors among others.

Background

In conjunction with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the government, including the organised private sector, Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), oversees the staging of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E).

The annual gathering, which is focused on the development and promotion of tourism and transportation sectors alongside allied industries, is set to stage its seventh edition, scheduled to hold between December 3 and 5 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the Host City Walk, which heralds the summit and expo yearly, slated for November 30.

The theme of this year’s gathering is; Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating The Synergy for National Economic Development.

What necessitated a shift of the event from its traditional month of April to December?

Yes, to some extent, the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo was held in the early months of the year; April and May. But there were instances the event took place in the later months of the year too.

For instance, in 2020, the third edition was held between December 7 and 8 and the fourth edition in 2021, was held between November 15 and 16. Therefore, the event does not have any traditionally fixed month of the year in which it holds.

It depends on logistics and the suitability of the date to our esteemed and enviable collaborating partners, participants, exhibitors, visitors, guests and the generality of the stakeholders for whom the event is staged.

Would the fact that it is holding this late in the year affect it, in terms of participation and impact?

Not at all. I mean the December date was arrived at after due consultations with relevant stakeholders and our esteemed participants. Just as it was done previously before it was held in both December 2020 and November 2021, with massive turnouts.

This year too, we are expecting greater turnout of participants and visitors to the annual combined tourism and transportation industries event.

How is the preparation for this year’s event shaping up?

Excellently well. We’ve reached out to our esteemed participants, exhibitors, speakers and guests, with whom we discussed and the December date was arrived at. All the planning and preparations to have a wonderful and successful summit and expo for the 2024 edition are fully on course.

We have received quite a number of responses from MDAs, the Organised Private Sector, including corporate organisations, NGOs and members of the diplomatic communities of their participation in the summit and expo.

What are your expectations for this year?

My expectations are that we’re going to have very robust and high level discussion that is in-depth on the resolutions reached at the past six editions of the summit and expo.

During each of the six events, meaningful and concrete decisions and resolutions were reached and adopted, which formed the communiques. However, if the implementation of these resolutions are not discussed on the way forward, that may put the very essence of the summit and expo in great jeopardy.

Therefore, those stakeholders responsible for the implementation of the communique will be on ground to chart the way forward. I believe with this, my expectation of hosting a successful Summit would have been achieved.

What informed the change of theme for this year and what is it supposed to achieve?

Every year, the choice of the theme for the Summit and Expo is informed by the appropriateness of time and prevailing circumstances. This year is not an exception. This year’s Summit is taking into consideration the vital documents that the past six editions of the Summit have produced in the form of communiques and the need to have them implemented by the various concerned critical key players, stakeholders, and in particular, policy makers and regulators of the industry. We believe that implementation of the communiques will serve as roadmaps and give the industry players the leeway to play their respective roles in the most appropriate ways that guarantee the best global industry practices for the economic benefits of the country.

What are some of the new activities introduced for this year?

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo is always full of innovations and strategies aimed at achieving the essence of the summit, which is to deepen the synergy and connectivity that exist between tourism and transportation.

The 2024 edition is coming with an arrangement that offers all stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors, the platform and opportunity to make presentations, stating how their activities can improve on and achieve better performance of synergy between and among all key players in the tourism and transportation sectors of the economy. This is because, the tourism industry is a vast and diverse sector cutting across all fields and facets of our national economy.

Again, the summit will focus much attention by bringing all aspects of the Nigerian transportation sub-sectors, viz-a-viz; Aviation, Rail, Water (marine) and Land Transportation together so as to deepen, explore more areas of collaboration, partnership and operational guidelines for a robust synergy with the tourism industry to achieve the desired combined industry operation for national economic growth and development.

This is also in line with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for aviation and other transportation modes to partner, collaborate and explore all areas of inter-connectivity and synergy between Transportation and Tourism.

What are you most excited about this summit in terms of what it has achieved?

The summit offers numerous exciting aspects. Top exciting features are; networking opportunities that connect industry leaders, policy makers and professionals; offers expert insights to learn from renowned speakers, panelists and workshop facilitators.

Others include exhibition and showcasing innovative products, services and destinations; Policy discussions of engaging in high-level conversations shaping Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors.

Awards and recognition to celebrate outstanding achievements in tourism and transportation. Destination promotions and the discovery of Nigeria’s hidden gems and emerging destinations as well as technology and innovations, exploring cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industries.

And, of course, not forgetting the cultural experiences that immerse attendees in Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through performances, food, arts, music, dance and fashion among others.

The summit and expo has held for over six years now, what would you say has been its impact?

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo has had a profound impact on Nigeria’s tourism and transportation industries. For six consecutive years, this event brought together stakeholders from both sectors to discuss critical issues and opportunities for growth and adopted far reaching decisions and resolutions to serve as policy guidelines by combined key players in the industry. Some of the key outcomes include; Improved collaboration which the summit has fostered between tourism and transportation stakeholders, enhancing their understanding of each other’s roles in promoting Nigeria’s economic development;

Increased investment opportunities of public-private partnerships and stimulating growth in both sectors; Capacity building, the summit provided the platform for training and capacity development, empowering professionals in the tourism and transportation industries to deliver exceptional services;

Policy reforms, the discussions and recommendations from the Summit influenced policy reforms, shaping the future of Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors. These are just few among many other achievements and impacts of the summit.

What has been the most challenging thing about this summit?

Organising the summit since its inception in 2018 has presented several challenges, with the first being establishing credibility and buy-in from stakeholders. As an innovation that seeks to explore and deepen the connectivity that exists between tourism and transportation, getting people to accept the idea and partake in it wasn’t initially easy.

But with time, it became a house-hold name that industry players looked forward to every year. Securing funding and sponsorship of the summit are other herculean tasks that, as organisers, we had to deal with.

As a national event, which has some international dimensions, coordinating logistics and venue selection that befits the event came with its hurdles. In terms of operational challenges, particularly, adapting to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and protocols in 2020 and 2021, brought some challenges, but we were able to surmount them.

Others are managing diverse stakeholders’ interests and expectations and ensuring that we remain consistent in terms of organisational quality and relevance.

What has kept you going yearly in spite of these challenges?

Our persistence in hosting the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo year in year out despite challenges, can be attributed to the passion we have for and in the industry for its growth and development.

This also comes with the commitment to growing Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors as well as the desire to bridge the gaps between stakeholders and deepen the synergy and connectivity.

Basically, what inspired the birth of the summit, is the unwavering vision for a thriving integrated industry, and with the support and collaborative partnership of stakeholders, we have been able to come this far.

More importantly, is government’s MDAs recognition of the summit’s impact as well as the private sector’s confidence in the positive impacts of the summit. The collaboration and support enjoyed from industry associations cannot be over emphasised in inspiring us to continue to host the summit, and most certainly, the media, which has continued to give the event full coverage and publicity.

Have we seen much of integration and interlink yet among the various sectors as preached by the Summit?

Since the commencement of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, there has been noticeable progress in interlinking, interplaying and interconnecting among stakeholders in the sector. Here are some of the inter-links we believe came about as a result of the summit.

Increased collaboration, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Enhanced cooperation between government agencies, private sector operators, and stakeholders, Inter-Ministerial coordination: Improved collaboration among relevant ministries; Tourism, Transportation, Aviation, Marine and Blue Economy.

Stakeholder engagements via regular interactions between summit organisers, industry players and associations. It has also brought about increased networking opportunities.

The summit and expo ran with AfCFTA theme for over three years, what informed that and what impact has that made?

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement AfCFTA, established in 2018, is meant to create a single continental market, the largest in the world, for goods and services in Africa.

It presents significant economic opportunities to Nigeria as well as challenges in its operations. We therefore decided to focus on it for three consecutive years of our event from 2020 to 2022 to create the necessary awareness among Nigerian key economic players on the African continent for a prosperous economic growth leveraging on the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

