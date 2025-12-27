Abiodun Odusanwo: ITPN Has Professionalised Nigerian Tourism Sector, Making It More Competitive, Future- Ready

Aare Abiodun Odusanwo, is the Na- tional President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and the Chairman of the Main Local Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Exhibition (NTTS/E), recently held its eighth edition.

It is an annual summit that brings together both government and private sec- tor stakeholders in Tourism, Aviation and Transportation as well as allied industry, to discuss issues, and emerging trends in the sectors and devise roadmap for a shared prosperity ahead.

Days to the recently concluded NTTS/E 2025, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on developments within the Nigerian tourism, challenges and prospects as well as giving his perspective on the raging issue of standardization, regulation and professionalism in Nigerian tourism and hospitality scene.

How would you describe the present level of Nigerian tourism?

The current level of development in Nigeria’s tourism sector best be referred to as the level of development of the country – a developing nation. However, the future holds high potential for the sector. This is because of the tourism potentials the country is endowed with; Rich cultural heritage, Diverse natural attractions, Booming creative and entertainment industries.

Most importantly is government’s recognition of tourism in national development plans. To achieve the desired level of growth and development, the sector must overcome the hurdles of poor infrastructure, tackle insecurity, raise the level of investment and funding in tourism marketing and promotion and enhanced coordination among MDAs. Nigeria’s tourism though at a nascent stage of development, with deliberate policies, security, infrastructure and investment to unlock its vast potential, will soon rank among emerging best and preferred destinations globally.

In what ways have ITPN contributed to the enhancement of the tourism sector in the areas of education and professionalism?

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has significantly contributed to enhancing education and professionalism in Nigeria’s travel-tourism, hospitality and allied trades sector through the key interventions such as Professional Certification and Standards of nationally recognised certifications for tourism and hospitality practitioners, ensuring workforce competence.

The Institute aligns training with National Occupational Standards (NOS), developed under the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF); Provides Capacity Building and Training; ITPN also conducts certification trainings, workshops, seminars and continuous professional development (CPD) programmes across the six geo-political zones.

The Institute is involved in strong advocacy for Skill development in the sector in collaboration with NBTE, NDE, SMEDAN, and other bodies to promote technical and vocational education in tourism; Partners with NIHOTOUR, NTDA and tourism departments of relevant institutions to improve curriculum quality; Supports youth and women empowerment through skill acquisition projects; Organises the Annual Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo as its flagship programme in collaboration with industry stakeholders that ex- posed members to innovations and global trends.

Through education, skills certification, policy engagement and workforce devel- opment, ITPN has professionalized the Nigerian tourism sector, making it more competitive and future-ready.

How can the issue of regulation, standardisation and professionalism be addressed?

To effectively address regulation, stan- dardisation and professionalism in Nige- ria’s tourism industry, the regulatory frame- works must be clearly defined, stating roles of federal, state and local authorities in the various tourism regulation Acts as they affect Tourism Licensing, Accreditation, Registration and Enforcement procedures that are clearly defined in agreement with critical stakeholders and key players in the industry.

To develop and implement standards that will place the sector amongst its peers globally.

Provision must be made to enforce National Occupational Standards (NOS) across all travel-tourism and hospitality segments and introduce as well as ensure compliance with safety, hygiene, customer service and sustain- ability benchmarks.

Addressing these issues requires strong political will, stakeholders’ coor- dination, legislative backing and continu- ous education. With these in place, Nige- ria’s tourism industry can become safer, more reliable and globally competitive.

NTDA has just got a new DG, what are you expecting from the body given that it has been in comatose over the years?

With the appointment of a new Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), expectations are high for a strategic revival of the agency and meaningful sectoral impact. The Agency requires institutional repo- sitioning and visibility in the discharge of its mandate. particularly as an active national tourism marketing and promo- tional agency.

Work to earn stakeholders’ confidence by being responsive to indus- try needs and stakeholders’ interest for national good. Ensure standardised operations across hotels, resorts, tour companies and travel services in line with national and global best practices.

As part of the National Tourism Marketing and Promotion strategy, the Agency should develop and roll out a robust “Destination Nigeria” campaign, locally and internationally. Stakeholder engagement and collaboration are key in building a strong partnership with state tourism authorities, private sector players, traditional institutions and MDAs.

Reorganise NTDA internally with skilled professionals, efficient departments and clear performance indices to assess achievements or otherwise. This can be achieved by investing in training for staff to enhance technical and operational capacity.

Lastly, the new DG must act with urgency, innovation and integrity to rebuild NTDA as a strategic driver of tourism development in Nigeria. Yes, expectations are high, but with bold action and stakeholder support, the agency can be restored to relevance and lead the charge for a diversified, tourism-driven economy.

The national tourism policy is yet to be harmonised, what effects is this having on the development and promotion of tourism?

The absence of a harmonised and fully implemented National Tourism Policy has had several negative effects on the development and promotion of Nigeria’s tourism sector thus resulting in fragmentation and lack of clear coordination.

The absence of that important document means the federal, state and local tourism initiatives often operate in silos, leading to duplication, policy contradictions and wasted resources.

The purpose of a harmonised policy framework is to give direction and guide to tourism implementation initiatives. The absence of which leads to lack of a unified direction and hampers coherent planning, regulation and destination branding. Having a harmonised policy document helps to fight uncertainty faced by investors as well as curb bureaucracy and regulatory ambiguity, which discourages long-term tourism investment.

The need for government to hasten to have it cannot be overstressed.

Because without policy-driven development, the sector fails to contribute meaningfully to GDP, employment and rural development.

The delay in harmonising and implementing a robust National Tourism Policy has further stunted growth, weakened institutional synergy, discouraged investors and limited Nigeria’s ability to compete globally.

Urgent finalisation and rollout are critical to reposition tourism as a driver of economic diversification and national development.

How can we harmonise the private and public sectors relationship in the development and promotion of the sector?

To harmonise public-private sector relationships in Nigeria’s tourism development and promotion, a structured collaborative and transparent approach is needed by establishing a Public-Private Tourism Council in the absence of the Presidential Council on Tourism.

The Council should comprise government agencies at federal, states and local government levels; and private stake- holders made up of private stakeholder operators. It will serve as a permanent advisory and coordination platform for policy, investment and promotion.

While government focuses on policy, regulation, infrastructure and security. The Private sector leads in service delivery, product innovation, investment and market accessibility.

Harmonisation thrives where there is institutional cooperation, trust, mutual benefit and shared vision. A strong public-private alliance is essential to unlock tourism’s potential as a pillar of Nigeria’s economy