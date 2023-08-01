Abiodun Nominates Eight Ex-Commissioners For Reappointment

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has sent the names of eight former commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening.

The nominees are: Oladapo Okubadejo, Adebowale Ade Adesanya, Dr. Tomi Coker, Abayomi Arigbabu, Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade, Olaolu Olabimtan, Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi and Hamzat Ganiyu.

Abiodun had last week sent a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Kunle Oluomo requesting for the confirmation of commissioner nominees that would be appointed during his second term in office.

The governor in the letter said, “I write once again to congratulate Mr Speaker for your re-election into office as Rt. Honourable Speaker of the 10th Assembly and subsequent inauguration of all members of the Honourable House.

“I appreciate the Honourable House for the support and cooperation enjoyed during the first term of our administration.

“In furtherance of our mission in building our dear State together, Mr Speaker, please find attached, the list of nominees for the post of Commissioners for your consideration”.

Oluomo unveiled the names of the commissioner nominees at a plenary, held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The nominees are to appear before the House for screening on Wednesday, 2nd of August 2023 at 12 noon.

The Assembly also directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of each of their curriculum vitae and credentials to the office of the Clerk/Head of the Legislative Service.