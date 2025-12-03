Abiodun: Nigeria’ll Remember Olusegun Awolowo With Gratitude

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has paid glowing tribute to the late Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of Nigerian nationalist, socialist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo describing him as a man of dignity, clarity of thought and unwavering commitment to public service.

In a message shared after the Night of Tributes held on Tuesday, the governor said Awolowo Jr. lived a life marked by honour, discipline and purpose.

He noted that the late statesman carried the Awolowo legacy with exceptional grace, always demonstrating calm conviction and a deep sense of national duty.

Abiodun highlighted Awolowo Jr.’s notable contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, particularly through his work in investment promotion and policy coordination.

He said the late public servant played a vital role in strengthening national development frameworks and advancing opportunities for growth.

The governor, who attended the event alongside family members, friends and associates of the late Awolowo Jr., reflected on the emotional weight of the loss.

He said standing with the deceased’s aged mother, wife, children and the entire Awolowo family underscored the depth of the vacuum his passing has created.

According to Abiodun, Olusegun Awolowo Jr. leaves behind a legacy defined by service, responsibility and an uncommon devotion to Nigeria’s advancement.

He said Ogun State and the nation would forever remember him with profound gratitude.

The governor offered prayers for God’s comfort and strength for the family as the burial rites continue, expressing hope that the late Awolowo Jr.’s gentle soul rests in perfect peace.