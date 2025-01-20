Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended his condolences to renowned Nigerian Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate following the passing of his beloved mother, Alhaja Halimot Shadiya Anifowoshe, also known as Alhaja Halimat Ashabi Odewale.

Governor Abiodun in a condolence message issued on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Governor Abiodun expressed his deep sympathy for the music legend and his family.

He acknowledged the profound loss of a mother and the irreplaceable void it creates, commending Alhaja Halimat’s influence in shaping K1 into the extraordinary individual he is today.

“The loss of a mother is an irreplaceable void, and we deeply sympathize with you during this painful time.

“Alhaja Halimat Ashabi Odewale’s nurturing love and guidance were undoubtedly instrumental in shaping the exceptional individual you are today.”

He also prayed for Allah’s blessings on her soul.

“May Almighty Allah accept her soul into Aljanah Firdaus and bring comfort through the cherished memories of her impactful life.”

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known for his profound contributions to Fuji music, has often credited his late mother for being a pillar of strength and support throughout his career.

Alhaja Halimat died on Saturday, January 18, 2024, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

As the family navigates this difficult time, Governor Abiodun assured K1 of the collective prayers and support from the people of Ogun State.

